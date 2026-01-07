Chelsea Hands Ann Arbor Huron First Loss

Cover- STN File Photo

After two straight losses, the Chelsea basketball team came up with a huge win Tuesday night, handing undefeated and D1 fourth-ranked Ann Arbor Huron its first loss of the season 64-62.

The River Rats jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead, but the Bulldogs answered with a 16-2 run to take a 16-10 lead and held an 18-16 lead after one quarter.

The Bulldogs continued to control the play in the second with a 15-6 run to take a 33-22 lead, but Huron closed the half with an 11-5 run, including two baskets in the final five second to cut the Chelsea lead to 38-33 at halftime.

Huron opened the second half with a 12-2 run to take a 45-40 lead, but Chelsea outscored the River Rats 11-2 to take a 51-47 lead after three.

The game was tied at 55 when Chelsea scored four straight for a 59-55 lead.

Huron cut it to two, but Drew Cabana hit an and-one to push the lead to 62-57 with 1:40 left in the game.

The River Rats pulled within 63-62 and a Cabana free throw pushed the score to 64-62.

Huron went to the line with 9.9, but missed both free throws and fouled Chelsea with 8.8 left.

The Bulldogs missed both free throws and Huron had one final three-point shot but missed and Chelsea held on for the win.

Buck Allen had a huge night for the Bulldogs with a team-high 25 points.

Cabana finished with 21 points, while Josh Stephens battled with the Huron bigs down low and finished with 11 points. Wyatt Matusik added four points and Gib Ichesco two.

Chelsea improved to 5-2 overall and begins a stretch of four straight home games Friday night when the Bulldogs host Ypsilanti.