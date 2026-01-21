Chelsea High School Earns AP Honor Roll Recognition

The College Board has named Chelsea High School (CHS) to its 2025 AP School Honor Roll list.

Receiving a Silver Rating, CHS earned this recognition through hard work and dedication, Principal Amanda Clor said.

“We are very proud of this achievement,” said Clor. “Our Silver recognition is a testament not only to the hard work and dedication of our students, but also to the intentional efforts of our school to ensure students have access to rigorous coursework, are supported to be successful in those courses, and are well prepared for postsecondary success if they choose this pathway.”

Launched in 2023, according to the College Board webpage, “the AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening participation. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.”

The College Board is a not-for-profit membership organization founded more than 120 years ago that pioneered programs like the SAT and AP to expand opportunities for students and help them develop the skills they need.

Clor said to qualify for the 2025 AP School Honor Roll, schools must meet or exceed criteria across three key metrics: College Culture, College Credit, and College Optimization.

Chelsea High School exceeded the criteria in each of these areas during the 2025 school year, as demonstrated by the following data:

• 181 students enrolled in at least one AP course

• Of those students, 107 (59 percent) took one or more AP exams (Silver Criteria)

• 93 students (51 percent) earned a score of 3 or higher, qualifying for college credit (Platinum Criteria)

• Additionally, 42 students (23 percent) took five or more AP exams during their high school career, beginning as early as their freshman or sophomore year (Platinum Criteria)

Overall: Chelsea High School achieved Silver recognition.

“This recognition reflects our continued commitment to expanding access, supporting student growth, and building a strong college-going culture at Chelsea High School,” Clor said.

Photo of CHS by Lonnie Huhman