| 1 min read | from Amy Heydlauff, CEO, 5 Healthy Towns |

“What is there to do?” This is a common refrain among local students. A partnership between 5 Healthy Towns Foundation (5HF), Chelsea School District (CSD), Chelsea Wellness Center (CWC) and Lake Trust Credit Union aims to do something about it.

Four Chelsea High School students are working with CWC staff to develop a new wellness program for youth, by youth. Freshman, Sarah Tillman; sophomore Charleye Perry; junior Robert Stump; and senior, Ben Zivask are tasked with building wellness programs for youth ages 12-18. The project will allow students to connect with their peers in a non-classroom setting and provide physical and mental health-enhancing programs to a wide array of students.

These four students and those who follow them in the future will take full responsibility for building the youth-focused programs at Chelsea Wellness Center. In addition to building youth programming, they will be responsible for project governance, determining youth program needs, business planning, sustainability, marketing, implementation, and evaluation. The students will learn valuable, future-enhancing skills and teach those around them how we can best empower students.

Funds from Lake Trust Credit Union were granted to support a school advisor for this project. Teacher Matt Pedlow is serving in that role. CWC Fitness Manager Kari Goorhouse will oversee the project from within CWC.

According to Amy Heydlauff, CEO of 5HF, “Lake Trust reached out to us and offered to fund a health/youth-related project. It’s been on our mind to build more youth-focused programming for some time. But we wanted students to do it. The Lake Trust offer was perfect for such a project. Now that we’re underway, it’s affirming to watch these capable students think it all through.”

According to the students, the wellness center is giving them a lot of freedom to decide what they’ll do. “We already took a survey of the girls in the High School to determine their interests,” said Charleye Perry.

In response to their survey, the students will begin high school Women’s Yoga class, starting February 26th. The class, held on Wednesdays at 3:30 pm, will be drop-in and cost students $5 per session. Bonnie Bairley will lead the sessions. The students are also planning a fundraising pool party for Junior High School students in February or March. They will make additional recommendations to 5HF after their kick-off activities take place.