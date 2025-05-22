Chelsea High School Hosts First-Ever Wellness Day with Chelsea Hospital’s Project SUCCESS

Community News

In partnership with Chelsea Hospital’s Project SUCCESS (Schools Using Coordinated Community Efforts to Strengthen Students), Chelsea High School hosted its first-ever Wellness Day — a schoolwide celebration of mental health, self-care, and community connection. Led by Project SUCCESS Coordinator Kristen Chandler and Mental Health Coordinator Marie Larson, the event brought together 26 community partners and CHS staff to offer more than two dozen interactive sessions designed to support student well-being.

Students selected from a variety of 30-minute workshops — including Zumba, walking mindfulness, and theater games — each geared toward helping them recognize and cope with the emotional challenges they face. They also enjoyed healthy snacks, courtesy of the CHS Food Service staff and Chris Simpson, Food Service Director.

“Wellness Day was a powerful reminder of what can happen when a community comes together to support its youth,” Chandler said. “Thanks to Chelsea Hospital’s Project SUCCESS and the dedication of so many incredible local organizations, we were able to help students explore real tools for managing stress, building resilience, and prioritizing mental health. Watching students engage, connect, and realize they have community support was an incredible sight to see.”

Chelsea Hospital Mental Health Awareness and Training (MHAT) Coordinator Sarah Wilczynski donated free “I Matter” shirts to all participants, featuring the 9-8-8 crisis hotline number. Kate Yocum, Director of SRSLY Chelsea, also distributed sensory stickers to promote mindfulness and emotional regulation.

The overall goal of Wellness Day was to provide students with tools to manage stress, destigmatize mental illness, and connect with the wealth of resources available in the Chelsea community.

The event also highlighted the incredible power of collaboration. Contributors included local health professionals, counselors, educators, and volunteers who gave their time, creativity, and expertise to make the event possible. Among them were representatives from Chelsea Hospital’s Community Health Improvement Department, as well as experts from Timber Creek Counseling, Thriving Minds, NAMI, the University of Michigan, MSU Extension, and CHS staff members.

Thanks to these partnerships and a shared commitment to youth mental health, Wellness Day left a lasting impression on the CHS community and sent a powerful message: no child is alone, they are supported, and their mental health matters.