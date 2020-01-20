Advertisement





by Sean Dalton, sdalton@thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea High School earned the Chelsea School District a place on the Advanced Placement Program’s 10th Annual District Honor Roll for the 2018-19 school year.

While inclusion in the program isn’t earned through increasing student scores, it is earned by increasing enrollment of students who score at least a 3 overall in the battery of college-level courses that high school students can take to get a leg up on the collegiate and professional worlds that await them past their fast-approaching graduation diploma walk.

The AP Program encourages school districts to increase student enrollment in advanced placement courses, due to the fact that AP statistics say that only roughly 50 percent of students with “a high degree of readiness for AP” participate in the program, according to the AP Program’s citing of “national data” to back up the claim.

“It is a nice honor for our students and for our staff at Chelsea High School and really all the way through the school district, so this is actually one for the district,” CSD Superintendent Julie Helber said at this week’s Board of Education meeting.

Districts that increase their AP inclusion rate by four to 11 percent over a three-year rolling period qualify for the AP Honor Roll, as do districts that increase minority participation in AP.

Performance in AP where 70 percent of students or more are scoring a 3 or higher overall are also included in the Honor Roll, but district comments indicated that this was not the criteria by which Chelsea was included.

Chelsea High School Principal Michael Kapolka added further clarification to the district’s Honor Roll inclusion: “Our proficiency over 10 years has been a 90 percent pass rate, but it’s the number of students given the proportionality of how many kids are at the high school (that qualified the district).”

Chelsea is one of only 250 school districts included in this year’s Honor Roll from across the United States and Canada.

This is Chelsea School District’s second year in a row earning this distinction.