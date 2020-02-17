Advertisement





Chelsea’s own Company C, under the direction of Interim Executive Directors Katie Falk and Alex Stacy, presents its annual winter choral and dance extravaganza, Showcase 2020, on Saturday, February 29, at 7 pm in the Chelsea High School Auditorium. Chelsea’s

award-winning high school performance ensemble will be joined by choral groups and show choirs from around the state of Michigan in this incredible evening of music and dance.

Ann Arbor Skyline, Battlecreek Lakeview, Adrian and Greenville high schools will share the stage with Company C in this popular community exhibition.

Tickets are $10 for students and seniors, and $15 for adults, and are only available online. To purchase tickets, go to https://a2tix.com/events/coc-showcase-2-29-2020 or send an email to ChelseaCOCtickets@gmail.com and a link to the online ticketing site with instructions will be sent to you. Be sure to get your tickets early as this show sells out every year.

Company C’s 2020 theme will be “A Look to the Past- 30 Years of Washington Street Show Choir and Company C” where we will look at the inspiring legacy of three decades of performances – 30 years of Co.C and WSSC. More than 30 Chelsea students will dance and sing your favorites from the past 30 years of amazing WSSC and Co.C memories. Save the date for our “One Voice” show on May 16, 2020.

This program relies on generous community support. If you are curious about how you can become a patron of the arts in Chelsea and how you can have a significant positive impact on the youth of our community, please contact the Company C Fundraising Committee chair Stephanie Dever. Email: companyc@chelsea.k12.mi.us or phone: 734-433-2201.