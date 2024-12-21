Chelsea Historical Society Celebrates 50th Anniversary

On December 9, the 50th anniversary of the Chelsea Area Historical Society founding was held at the Train Depot with 80 members attending. They celebrated with a gourmet spread, drinks, and music. It was a fitting celebration for CAHS that begins the next 50 years with new programs highlighting Chelsea people, places, and notable events.

Chelsea Area Historical Society was launched in 1974 and is still vibrant today. With a museum at 128 Jackson Street (across from the Chelsea Train Depot), it hosts numerous programs about local history and walking tours of historically significant places.

More information about CAHS can be found at chelseahistory.org.