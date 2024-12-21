December 20, 2024 Donate
Chelsea Historical Society Celebrates 50th Anniversary

On December 9, the 50th anniversary of the Chelsea Area Historical Society founding was held at the Train Depot with 80 members attending. They celebrated with a gourmet spread, drinks, and music. It was a fitting celebration for CAHS that begins the next 50 years with new programs highlighting Chelsea people, places, and notable events.

Chelsea Area Historical Society was launched in 1974 and is still vibrant today.  With a museum at 128 Jackson Street (across from the Chelsea Train Depot), it hosts numerous programs about local history and walking tours of historically significant places.

The Board of Directors gathered around a Christmas tree. From left to right: Bob Dancer, Jane Creswell, Glenna Jo Christen, Jan Bernath, Chan Lane, Janet Ogle-Mater, Dave Strauss, Aaron Worsham. Photo courtesy of the Chelsea Area Historical Society

More information about CAHS can be found at chelseahistory.org.

