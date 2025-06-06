Chelsea History Museum Walks Back to Era of Taverns, Pubs, and Prohibition

This summer the Chelsea Area Historical Society unpacks both the famous and infamous in their inaugural walking tour, “Boozy History of Chelsea: Saloons, Pubs & Bars,” on June 14 and 21.

Tour leaders Jasen King and Mary Keaton are excited about the museum’s “pub crawl.” Working with former board member Cary Church, they found a deep well of stories dating from the 1850s through the 1990s, highlighting a wild and free-flowing past filled with political intrigue, gambling, murder, and hours-long fist fights.

“Chelsea has a fascinating history,” said King. “Much of the past has been forgotten, but this tour will tell the stories of legal and illegal drinking, tavern escapades, the temperance movement and prohibition, and how the landscape and demand for alcohol morphed into today’s sensibility.”

King said that, at times, the rules and regulations were less stringent, but sometimes state politicians, like Frank Glazier, took a local and strong hand in solving the drinking and gambling problems of their era.

CAHS board member and Chelsea native, Jan Bernath, recalls the “bar scene” growing up in the 1940s and ‘50s. She’s looking forward to learning more about how things were in early Chelsea history.

“I always thought Seitz’s on West Middle Street was the only bar ever in town,” said Bernath. “When the idea came up to develop a historic pub crawl, I was all in. I’m thrilled with the tour and the stories and secrets behind Chelsea’s familiar storefronts that are still standing.”

Because much of the walking event takes place in the city’s social district, the tour includes stops for beverages. Walkers will be able to stroll with their beverage of choice.

Tickets and more info about “Boozy Chelsea: Saloons, Pubs & Bars” are available via Eventbrite. Admission is $25 for the 90-minute. CAHS members will receive a discount code worth $5 via email.