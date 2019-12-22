Advertisement





On a night where Chelsea hockey alumni from all over the country came home to honor one of the Bulldogs all time greats, the current varsity team pulled out an exciting 6-5 overtime win over Pinckney Saturday, December 21.

Chelsea hockey was hosting the Drew Brown Memorial Alumni Hockey Game Saturday night after the varsity hockey game.

Over 40 Chelsea hockey alumni came home to honor Brown, the Bulldogs great that passed away in 2017 after a battle with cancer.

The Chelsea alumni got to see a fantastic finish as Tyler Valik scored in overtime to lift the Bulldogs past Pinckney.

Tyler Valik celebrates his game winning overtime goal against Pinckney. Photo by Dawn Miller

Gabe Vowles and Devin McIntyre scored first period goals to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead after one.

Chelsea led 3-2 after two, but Pinckney would take a 5-4 lead with a shorthanded goal with 9:44 left in the third.

Vowles scored his third of the game with 3:41 left and the game would into overtime tied a 5-5, setting up Valik’s overtime heroics with the game winning goal.

Vowles finished with three goals and an assist to lead Chelsea. Valik, McIntyre, and Corbin Steele each had a goal and assist. Jack Capper, Hunter Sitko, Wes Hansen and Michael Jones each picked up an assist. Harrison Lantis stopped 19 shots in net for the Bulldogs.

Forty Chelsea Hockey Alumni took part in the First Drew Brown Memorial Alumni Hockey Game Saturday night. Proceeds from the game sponsored scholarships for area hockey players. Photo from Chelsea Hockey Twitter

Following the game, the Chelsea Alumni took the ice in the Drew Brown Memorial Hockey Game. Money raised from the event went to Chelsea Youth Hockey for scholarships to help fund the expensive cost of hockey for younger players that have trouble with the costs.