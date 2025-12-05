Chelsea Hockey Blanks Walled Lake United for Second Straight Win

The Chelsea hockey team continued to build momentum Friday night, posting a 3-0 shutout of Walled Lake United at the Arctic Coliseum Thursday night.

The Bulldogs controlled the action from start to finish, outshooting the Whitecaps 36-21 and leaning on a complete team effort to secure their second straight victory.

Junior Jacob Corcoran opened the scoring midway through the first period when he buried a power play goal at the 6:48 mark. Chase Porter set up the tally, giving Chelsea a 1-0 lead in what proved to be the game-winner.

Chelsea kept the pressure on in the second period, peppering the Walled Lake goal with 11 shots, but the score remained unchanged entering the third.

The Bulldogs broke the game open in the final frame.

Porter doubled the lead early in the period, scoring at 9:27 off assists from Jacob Brant and Lucas Issel to make it 2-0. Brant then put the game out of reach with just 1:19 remaining, finishing off a feed from Porter to cap off the night’s scoring.

In goal, Josh Corcoran was sharp throughout, stopping all 21 shots he faced to earn the shutout.

Chelsea improved to 2-3 overall and will open SEC White play Wednesday night against Jackson.