Chelsea Hockey Drops Two of Three

The Chelsea hockey team dropped two of three games last week, including the SE White title showdown with Dexter Saturday night.

The Bulldogs opened the week by taking down Lenawee United 10-2.

Chelsea jumped out to a three-goal lead in the first when Jacob Corcoran, Brady Crawford and Chase Porter each found the net for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs continued to pour it on the second with goals by Steve Cattell, Lucas Milne and the second of the game for Corcoran.

Chelsea added four more goals in the fourth to end the game early.

Freshman Lucas Issel scored his first two varsity goals for the Bulldogs.

Crawford scored his second of the game and Julian Trobaugh found the net for the Bulldogs in the third.

Chelsea dropped a tough 3-2 decision to Bloomfield Hills Friday night.

The Bulldogs jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first with goals by Corcoran and Jake Brant, but they would be shut down after that.

Neither team scored in the second, but Bloomfield Hills scored three times in the third to pull out the win.

The showdown for the SEC White title went Dexter’s way 5-2 Saturday night.

Dexter jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two first period power play goals.

Corcoran brought the Bulldogs within one early in the second, but Dexter answered to extend its lead to 3-1.

Lew Turner scored on a breakaway goal late in the second to cut the lead to 3-2 heading to the third.

Dexter scored less than a minute into the third and would add another goal to make the final 5-2.

Chelsea fell to 12-7-3 overall on the season and finished 9-1-1 in the SEC White.