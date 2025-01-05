Chelsea Hockey Falls in Overtime

The Chelsea hockey team took to the road Saturday and dropped a hard-fought 5-4 decision in overtime to Midland Dow.

A strong Dow team carried most of the play and peppered Bulldogs goaltender Luke Webster with 56 shots for the night.

Webster turned away 51, but it wasn’t enough for the Bulldogs.

Despite Dow’s offensive fire power, the Bulldogs found the net first with a goal by Lucas Milne for a 1-0 lead.

Dow answered to tie the game at 1-1 after one.

Milne struck again early in the second to put the Bulldogs back on top 2-1.

The Chargers answered with two quick goals, but Jake Brant wristed a shot in to tie the game at 3-3 with just over eight minutes left in the second.

Dow retook the lead with a goal, but less than a minute later Milne finished his hat trick for his third goal of the night to retie the game 4-4 after two periods.

Despite all the offensive shots, both goaltenders kept the puck out of the net in the third period to send the game into overtime tied at four.

Dow carried all the play in overtime with six shots on net before scoring the game winner with just over five minutes remaining in OT.

The Bulldogs took on Saline before the break and battled to a 2-2 tie with the Hornets.

After a scoreless first period, Milne and Julian Trobaugh scored second period goals for the Bulldogs for a 2-0 lead heading to the third.

Saline battled back with a pair of goals in the third to tie the game and it ended that way after the OT period.

Lucas Issel, Brady Crawford, Jacob Corcoran, and Milne picked up assists, while Webster stopped 35 shots in net for Chelsea.

Photos by Dawn McCann