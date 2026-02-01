Chelsea Hockey Knocks Off SEC White-Leading Jackson United, 8–6

Chelsea didn’t blink when challenged by the SEC White leaders.

Instead, the Bulldogs answered every push from Jackson United with one of their own, pulling away late for an 8–6 statement win Saturday afternoon that tightened the conference standings.

Jackson sits on top with a 5-3 record with Dexter and Chelsea both right behind at 4-3.

Chelsea struck first early in the opening period when Nathan Sobiechowski finished an unassisted effort at 16:28, but Jackson United responded minutes later to tie the game.

Jacob Corcoran swung momentum back to the Bulldogs with an unassisted goal midway through the first to put the Bulldogs up 2-1. Jackson retied it at 2-2 before Cocoran added a power-play tally with just over two minutes remaining in the period to give Chelsea a 3–2 edge after one.

The second period belonged to the Bulldogs’ offense.

After Jackson United briefly tied the game with a power-play goal, Chelsea erupted with three unanswered scores. Lucas Issel buried a power-play goal off a Lew Turner feed, Corcoran completed his hat trick with another finish in front, and Issel added his second of the night off a Sobiechowski assist to push Chelsea in front 6–3.

Jackson United stayed within reach with a late power-play goal, but Chelsea carried a two-goal cushion into the third.

The visitors made one last charge in the final frame, scoring twice to tie the game at 6-6, but Corcoran answered again at 5:01 with his fourth goal of the night — the eventual game-winner — to put the Bulldogs back on top.

Jacob Brant sealed the outcome with a short-handed, unassisted goal in the final two minutes, putting an exclamation point on a complete team effort.

Josh Corcoran earned the win in goal for Chelsea.

Wednesday night, Chelsea and Dexter delivered another tightly contested chapter in their rivalry Friday night, with the Bulldogs coming up just short in a 4-3 overtime loss to Dexter.

The Bulldogs could not hold on to a pair of leads as Dexter scored the decisive goal early in the extra session to escape with the win.

Chelsea trailed 1-0 after the first period before responding in the second. Sam Berent got the Bulldogs on the board at 14:38, finishing a setup from Evan Gagnon to tie the game. Later in the period, Lucas Issel gave Chelsea its first lead of the night with an unassisted goal at 7:10 to make it 2-1.

Dexter answered later in the second to even the score, sending the teams into the third period tied 2-2.

Chelsea regained the lead early in the third period when Jacob Corcoran scored an unassisted goal at 11:44, putting the Bulldogs back in front. Dexter responded on the power play midway through the period to knot the game again and force overtime.

In the extra session, Dexter ended it at 7:27, scoring the game-winner to secure the rivalry victory.

The Bulldogs had a rough go of it Friday night falling to South Lyon Unified 9-1 in a non-league contest.

Chelsea struck first midway through the opening period when Jacob Corcoran finished a power-play chance at the 15:33 mark, with assists from Jacob Brant and Brady Crawford, giving the Bulldogs a brief 1–0 lead.

From there, South Lyon Unified took control. The home team responded with four goals in the remainder of the first period and added four more in the second to break the game open before tacking on one in the third.

South Lyon Unified held a decisive advantage in shots on goal, outshooting Chelsea 49–7 on the night, including a 25–3 edge in the second period alone.

Chelsea goalie Landyn Scott faced a heavy workload in net and finished with the loss as the Bulldogs were unable to slow the Unified attack after the early breakthrough.