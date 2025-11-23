Chelsea Hockey Picks Up First Win

The Chelsea hockey team finally broke through Saturday, earning its first win of the young season after dropping its opening three games. The Bulldogs outlasted M-1 Unified 6–4 behind a hat trick from Brady Crawford and a pair of goals from Jacob Corcoran.

The young Bulldogs victory over M-1 Unified was the program’s most complete effort to date.

Chelsea struck early when Jacob Corcoran buried an unassisted goal just 6:50 into the first period. Chelsea erupted for three more in the second. Sam Perry made it 2–0 off a setup from Chase Porter, and after the Griffins answered on a short-handed tally, the Bulldogs executed on the power play. Crawford powered home his second of the season from Porter and Lucas Issel and added another moments later to finish a dominant middle frame.

Crawford completed his hat trick in the third, and Corcoran added the game-winner at 14:25 off feeds from Jacob Brant and Issel. Goaltender Josh Corcoran earned the win in net for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs opened the week by falling to the Eastside Stars 4–3.

Corcoran stayed hot, scoring the opener midway through the first off assists from Crawford and Sam Berent. The Stars flipped the momentum with two second-period goals before the Bulldogs clawed back in the third.

Issel tied the game 2–2 with a power-play strike from Crawford, but Eastside answered twice—including the eventual game-winner with 2:57 left. Crawford scored with 1:35 left to pull Chelsea within one, but the equalizer never came.

The Bulldogs then fell to Kalamazoo United 4-2.

Kalamazoo scored three times in the second to take a 3-0 lead.

After being held off the board for two periods, Corcoran struck short-handed at 14:34 and again at 10:52, both times creating chances off the rush. Kalamazoo sealed things with an empty netter in the final seconds.