Chelsea Hockey Picks Up Two SEC Wins

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea hockey team kept pace in the SEC White standings with a pair of league wins this week.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-0-1 in the SEC with wins over Ann Arbor Huron and Skyline to keep pace with 5-0 Dexter in the White standings.

After a scoreless first period, Lucas Milne lit the lamp twice in the second for the Bulldogs for a 2-0 lead.

Huron got one back with just over three minutes remaining in the period to cut the lead to 2-1 after two periods.

The score remained 2-1 until late in the third when Milne scored his third of the game for his second straight hat trick to put the Bulldogs up 3-1 and that would be the final.

The Bulldogs then took down Ann Arbor Skyline 6-2.

Skyline struck first, but Jacob Corcoran and Steve Cattell found the net for the Bulldogs for a 2-1 lead after one.

Corcoran scored his second of the game to make it 3-1 heading the third.

The Chelsea lead grew to 4- early in the third when Keagan McDonald knocked one home.

Skyline cut the lead to 4-2 with just over three minutes left but Corcoran finished off his hat trick for his third goal to make it 5-2.

Nathan Sobiechowski finished off the scoring with a goal with just over a minute remaining in the game.

The Bulldogs took a trip to Grand Rapids Friday night and battled to a 2-2 tie with Jenison.

Milne struck first for Chelsea, but the Wildcats evened things at one late in the first period.

Jenison went on top 2-1 in the second and it would stay that way until late in the third.

With just under two minutes left, Brady Crawford stole a clearing pass at center ice and carried it into the Jenison zone. He passed the puck to Milne who dropped a pass to Jake Brant who wristed it home to tie the game with 1:41 left in the third and it finished a 2-2 tie.

Chelsea hosts a pair of SEC contests this week when Bedford and Lenawee United come to town. They then host the Michigan Public High School Hockey Showcase at the Arctic Coliseum next week.