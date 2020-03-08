Advertisement





Chelsea hockey’s amazing playoff run that saw the Bulldogs claim their 6th Regional title in school history came to an end in the Division 3 quarterfinals in Dearborn Saturday as Riverview Gabriel Richard defeated the Bulldogs 4-1.

The Pioneers shut down the Bulldogs top line of Gabe Vowles, Tyler Valik, and Devin McIntyre in the contest.

The trio combined for 77 goals and 81 assists on the season, but could not get going Saturday thanks to the Pioneers defense.

The Gabriel Richard defense did not allow a goal in three regional playoff games, outscoring their opponents 16-0 and it showed in the quarterfinal.

Jack Capper scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs in their quarterfinal loss.

The Pioneers jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one period before the Bulldogs finally broke through in the second when Jack Capper scored on an assist from Wes Hansen, but Richard led 3-1 after two.

Gabriel Richard put the game away in the third with one more tally for the 4-1 final ending the Bulldogs season.

Harrison Lantis stopped 27 shots in net for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea finished the season with a 12-11-2 overall record.