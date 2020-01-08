Advertisement





The Chelsea hockey team bounced back from a tough loss to a strong Flint Powers team by pounding Lenawee United 6-0 Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs dominated as they allowed Lenawee to collect just five shots on net which were all stopped by Ben Mitts for Chelsea.

Tyler Valik and Devin McIntyre scored first period goals for a 2-0 lead and that is all the Bulldogs would need, but they were not done.

Wes Hansen scored early in the second to make it 3-0 and McIntyre scored his second of the game to make it 4-0 after two.

Gabe Vowles and Corbin Steele would wrap up the scoring with third period goals for the 6-0 shutout.

Steele, Valik, Jack Capper, and Michael Jones collected two assists each for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea outshot Lenawee 61-5 in the match.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-0 in the SEC White and 8-3 overall. They return to action Friday night when they host Chippewa Valley. at 7:30 PM.