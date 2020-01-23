Advertisement





The midseason slump continued for the Chelsea hockey team as the Bulldogs fell to a strong Ann Arbor Skyline team 5-1.

It was the fourth straight loss an fifth in six games for the Bulldogs as their record fell to 4-2 in the SEC White and 8-7 overall.

Skyline took a 1-0 lead after one period and two to start the second for a 3-0 lead.

Devin McIntyre got the Bulldogs on the board to cut the lead to 3-1, but Skyline would answer to make it 4-1 after two.

The Eagles would put the game away with another goal in the third to make the final 5-1.

Harrison Lantis stopped 35 shots in net for the Bulldogs, who were outshot 40-21.

Tyler Valik picked up an assist to keep his points streak alive. He has a point in all 15 of the Bulldogs games this season.

Chelsea will return to action Saturday afternoon when they host Bedford at 3:30 PM.

Photo’s by Lynne Beauchamp