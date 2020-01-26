Advertisement





The Chelsea hockey team got a much needed win Saturday afternoon as the Bulldogs defeated Bedford 4-2 to snap a four game losing streak.

The win moved the Bulldogs within two points of SEC White leading Dexter and kept the Bulldogs in the title hunt.

Another big night for Tyler Valik helped carry the Bulldogs to the win over Bedford.

Valik, who has recorded a point in every Chelsea game this season, recorded a hat trick of three goals to lift the Bulldogs to the win.

The Bulldogs controlled the opening period with three goals.

Valik scored his first two goals just 1:30 apart for a 2-0 Bulldog lead and Devin McIntyre made it 3-0 when he found the net at the 9:43 mark of the first.

Tyler Valik recorded a hat trick to help lead Chelsea past Bedford 4-2. Photo by Lynne Beauchamp

Bedford rallied for a pair of goals in the second period to cut the Bulldogs lead to 3-2 after two periods.

Chelsea goaltender Ben Mitts and the Bulldogs defense came up big in the third, holding off the Mules and Valik sealed the win with an empty net goal with 53 seconds left in the game.

Mitts stopped 25 of 27 shots in net for Chelsea.

Gabe Vowles and Corbin Steele picked up two assists each, while McIntyre and Jack Capper each had one.

Chelsea hosts the annual Michigan Public High School Hockey Showcase this week. Teams from all over the state will be playing at the Arctic Ice Arena Thursday January 30 thru Sunday February 2. There will be 12 games a day Thursday-Saturday and eight games Sunday.

The Bulldogs will take on Novi Thursday night at 6:00 and Traverse City West Saturday at 11:30.