Chelsea Hockey Snaps Six-Game Skid

The Chelsea hockey team finally found the spark it had been searching for, snapping a six-game losing streak with a 4–2 Southeastern Conference White victory over Ann Arbor Skyline on home ice.

The Bulldogs controlled the tempo throughout, outshooting Skyline 35–22 and riding a balanced offensive attack along with a steady performance in goal from Josh Corcoran to earn the much-needed win.

Chelsea struck first midway through the opening period when Lucas Issel buried an unassisted goal at 8:01 to give the Bulldogs an early lead. Skyline answered on a power play at 6:12, and took the lead 2-1 late in the first

The game turned decisively in the second period, where Chelsea poured on the offense with 17 shots. Issel added his second goal of the night at 11:52, finishing a feed from Jacob Corcoran to tie the game. Just 42 seconds later, Corcoran delivered the game-winner, finishing a setup from Issel at 11:10 to make it 3–2.

Chelsea put the game away when Corcoran struck again with just 41 seconds left, scoring a shorthanded goal off an assist from Brady Crawford to push the lead to 4–2.

Issel finished with two goals, while Corcoran matched him with two goals of his own, including the game-winner and a shorthanded tally.

Josh Corcoran earned the win in net, turning aside 20 shots as Chelsea improved to 3–9 on the season overall and 1-2 in the SEC White.