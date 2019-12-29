Advertisement





The Chelsea hockey team took down Jackson United for the second time in just over a week Saturday night when the Bulldogs beat the Vikings 7-3.

Chelsea had downed Jackson 5-1 on December 18.

The win was the 5th straight for the Bulldogs, who improved to 3-0 in the SEC White and 7-2 overall.

Tyler Valik had a big night for Chelsea, finding the net four times.

Tyler Valik scored four goals against Jackson Saturday night. Photo by Lynne Beauchamp

He opened the scoring for the Bulldogs to give them a 1-0 lead after one period.

Gabe Vowles scored twice in the second and Valik netted his second before the Vikings got on the board for a 4-1 Chelsea lead after two periods.

Wes Hansen and Valik would score early in the third to make it 6-1. Jackson rallied for a pair of goals, but Valik scored his fourth of the night to make the final 7-3.

Corbin Steele picked up three assists, while Vowles had two goals and an assist. Devin McIntyre had two assists, while Jack Capper and Keegan McLaughlin each had one assist. Ben Mitts made 11 saves in net for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs held their annual Teddy Bear toss during the first intermission. Fans were asked to bring new teddy bears or stuffed animals to the game and through them on the ice where they would be collected and donated to a local charity.

Chelsea Hockey held their annual Teddy Bear Toss during the first intermission. Dozen’s of stuffed animals were tossed on the ice and will be donated to a local charity. Photo by Lynne Beauchamp

Chelsea will travel to Flint Saturday, January 4 to take on Powers. The Bulldogs then will be home for the remained of January playing eight straight home games at the Arctic Coliseum.

Photo’s by Lynne Beauchamp