Chelsea Hockey Takes Down Jackson in OT

A pair of Chelsea hockey players picked the right time to collect their first career goals Wednesday as the Bulldogs clipped Jackson United 4-3 in overtime in the SEC White opener.

Chelsea trailed 3-2 late in the third when Julian Trobaugh picked up a rebound and fired it home for hist first varsity goal to tie the game with 4:40 left in the third.

The game went into overtime and just 1:30 in, Chase Porter took a cross-ice pass from Brady Crawford at the blueline and rifled it home for a memorable first career goal and game-winner for the Bulldogs.

The game was a back-and-forth affair that was scoreless after one.

Keagan McDonald put Chelsea on top in the second, but Jackson bounced back to tie it at one.

Lucas Milne found the net in the final minute of the second period to put the Bulldogs up 2-1 heading to the third.

Jackson struck twice in 21 seconds early in the third to take a 3-2 lead, setting up the exciting finish.

Jacob Corcoran picked up a pair of assists, while Trobaugh added an assit to go with his game-tying goal.

Lucas Issel, Crawford, Steve Cattell, Jake Brant, and Milne each had one assist for the Bulldogs.

Luke Webster stopped 35 of 38 shots in net for Chelsea.