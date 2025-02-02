Chelsea Hockey Takes Over Top Spot in SEC White

After taking down Dexter in overtime in a battle for the top spot in the SEC White, the Chelsea hockey team defeated Jackson 6-2 Saturday to move one point ahead of the Dreadnaughts in the conference standings with one week to play.

The win over Jackson improved the Bulldogs to 8-0-1 in the White with 17 points, one point ahead of the Dreadnaughts at 8-1 with 16 points.

The teams will face off at the Arctic Coliseum Saturday night with the league title on the line.

Jackson struck first Saturday, but the Bulldogs drew even when Lewis Turner scored a shorthanded goal to tie it at 1-1 after one period.

Chelsea went up 2-1 when Jacob Corcoran found the net for the Bulldogs.

Corcoran scored his second of the game early in the third for a 3-1 lead, but Jackson pulled within one 3-2 with just over ten minutes remaining.

The lead grew back to two when Corcoran struck again for his hat trick of three goals for a 4-2 lead.

Keagan McDonald scored with just over three minute left for a 5-2 lead and Lucas Milne finished the scoring with a goal just over a minute later for the 6-2 final.

The Bulldogs improved to 10-6-3 on the season. They have games with Lenawee United and Bloomfield Hills Saturday before the league title showdown with the Dreadnaughts Saturday.