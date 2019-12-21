Advertisement





Team members and coaches from the 1999/2000 Regional championship team were honored for the 20th anniversary of the Bulldogs quarterfinal run. Members of the team in attendance were Coach Robin Raymond, Rob Hohnke, Tony Scheffler, Brian Sayers, Ben Meyers, Jeff Kolodica, Dennis Price, and Joel Grimm. Photo by Dawn Miller



The Chelsea boys’ basketball team honored the 1999/2000 basketball team on the 20th Anniversary of its Regional championship Friday, December 20.

The 1999/2000 team is one of two boys teams in school history to claim the Regional title and reach the state quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs were coached by Robin Raymond and assisted by Mike Bareis.

They started the year slow at 6-7, but went on a 12 game winning streak and beat River Rouge and Willow Run to claim the Regional crown. They finished the season with an 18-8 record on their way to the SEC title as well as the district and regional crowns.

Members of the team included Rob Hohnke, Tony Scheffler, Brian Sayers, Ben Meyers, Jeff Kolodica, Dennis Price, Joel Grimm, Joe Tripodi, Sean Davis, Alan Bairley, Nick Battistone, Eddie McClendon, Ethan Rendall, and James Ballas.