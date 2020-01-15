Advertisement





Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, January 20, 2020

The Chelsea community will gather to celebrate the important day that honors Martin Luther King Jr. and his commitment to peace and justice for all Americans. Come and participate in the public events at the Chelsea District Library, or you can show your support at your own home by lighting a luminary, and putting it on display that evening! There are two key parts to this year’s celebration:

Shine A Light For Peace and Justice

Starting on Monday, January 13th, ready-to-use luminaries will be available at several locations around town. Feel free to stop by and take one, so that you can shine a light on MLK Jr. Day. Show your support for his commitment to service, which focused on getting involved to shape communities, making a difference, and becoming an agent for change. The luminaries are free, donations welcome. Locations are the Chelsea Police Station vestibule, the Chelsea District Library, Agricole, and at the Service Fair. Others to be announced at www.chelseamich.com and in the Facebook groups – Upcoming Events in Chelsea and Chelsea Residents-in-the-Know.

Discussion and Service Fair

6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, Jan 20. Join in a discussion with Jessica Ayoub, from the nationally respected American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Engage in conversation about how you can make a difference in your community through social activism initiatives. The power of one is impressive; the power of a community can lead to positive action that enhances countless lives. http://chelseadistrictlibrary.org/event/mlk- day-shape-your-community/

Immediately following the discussion, there will be a Service Fair, where you can meet representatives from Chelsea area organizations who work to promote peace and justice. Participating organizations are The Chelsea Human Rights Commission, the Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition, Faith in Action, Chelsea Senior Center, Chelsea One World One Family, LGBTQ Pride, and The Friends of Restorative Justice. These groups work throughout the year to improve the quality of life and protect rights for all area citizens. Learn more and see how you can be involved.

For more information contact: ChelseaOWOF@gmail.com