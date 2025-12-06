December 06, 2025

Chelsea Hoops Rolls in Season Opener

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team opened its season in impressive fashion with a 72-47 rout of Battle Creek Harper Creek Friday night.

The Bulldogs started quickly and never looked back.

Chelsea jumped out to a quick 11-0 lead and built a 16-4 lead after one quarter.

Six straight points to start the second pushed the lead to 22-4 before Harper Creek finally got going with the Bulldogs leading 35-18 at halftime.

Harper Creek tried to get back in it in the third, cutting the lead to seven 40-33, but Chelsea closed the third with a 9-4 run for a 49-34 lead after three.

Chelsea would push the lead to 20 in the fourth and cruised to the season opening victory.

Freshman Drew Cabana had a huge night in his first varsity game with a team high 26 points, including 15 in the first half when the Bulldogs built the commanding lead.

Buck Allen hit three triples and finished with 18 points, while Wyatt Matusik chipped in with nine points.

Josh Stephens and Beckett Boos scored six each, and Wyatt Sisler five.

Chelsea travels to Parma Western Tuesday and will host South Lyon in the Bulldogs home opener Thursday.

