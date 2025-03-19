Chelsea Hospital Appoints Five New Members to Board

Chelsea Hospital has appointed five new at-large members to its 16-person board, which is responsible for ensuring alignment with its mission, meeting community needs through strategic planning, oversight of quality and patient safety, approving medical staff appointments, and engaging with the Joint Venture Board in long-term planning.

The new board members are Nicholas Angel, community member and superintendent of Grass Lake Community Schools; Chiquita Berg, MD, MBA, FACOG, vice president of Community Health and Well-Being at Trinity Health Michigan and obstetrician-gynecologist at IHA Obstetrics & Gynecology Westland/Livonia; Jessica Stubbs, community member and executive vice president, chief financial officer, and chief revenue officer at Chelsea State Bank; Nitin Jain, MD, chairman of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at the University of Michigan Health; and Paul Schissler, community member and president and owner of S & B Enterprises USA, Inc.

The board will continue to be led by Chairwoman Julie D. Helber, Ed.D, a community member, retired Chelsea School superintendent, and assistant professor at Michigan State University, who is currently serving in her final year as chair.

“These are exceptionally high-caliber individuals joining our leadership team, and we will rely on their experience and counsel to help us navigate important decisions that shape health care in Chelsea for generations to come,” said Helber. “I’m honored to serve alongside my fellow board members and share in their passion to deliver safe, accessible, high-quality care to patients.”

The five new board members recently began serving their three-year term, which will conclude in 2028.

“To work alongside so many accomplished and experienced leaders fills me with excitement for the future,” said Ben Miles, president of Chelsea Hospital and a current board member. “Their diverse experience is invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance our services, ensuring we remain responsive to the needs of patients. We are confident their contributions will strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional care and maintain our position as a leading health care provider for residents of Chelsea and surrounding communities.”