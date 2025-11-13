Chelsea Hospital Earns Top ‘A’ Safety Grade from National Watchdog

Chelsea Hospital, a joint venture between Trinity Health Michigan and University of Michigan Health, has once again earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that evaluates hospitals on patient safety. The fall 2025 rating places Chelsea Hospital among the safest hospitals in the country for preventing errors, injuries, infections, and other avoidable harms.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assesses general hospitals nationwide on more than 30 evidence-based measures. Hospitals receive a letter grade—A, B, C, D, or F—based on how effectively they safeguard patients and the systems they have in place to prevent harm.

“At Chelsea Hospital, patient safety is more than a goal — it’s a commitment to everyone who entrusts us with their care,” said Ben Miles, president of Chelsea Hospital. “It’s truly a privilege to serve our neighbors with compassion, precision, and heart, and we are proud to consistently provide our patients with the high-quality care they deserve.”

Chelsea Hospital’s latest “A” rating reflects that ongoing commitment. The Leapfrog program is the nation’s only hospital rating system focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections, and injuries — issues that contribute to more than 500 patient deaths every day in the United States. The grades are peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and updated twice a year.

While Chelsea Hospital earned top marks, Trinity Health Livingston — its partner health system — was also recognized with an “A” grade, marking its sixth consecutive “A” and underscoring Trinity Health’s broad commitment to safe, high-quality care across the region.

“Earning an ‘A’ Grade means Chelsea Hospital made a true commitment to put patient safety first,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the leadership, Boards, clinicians, staff, and volunteers who all had a role in this achievement.”