Chelsea Hospital Oncologist Receives $566,000 Grant

Trinity Health Michigan and the Michigan Cancer Research Consortium (MCRC), based at Trinity Health Ann Arbor, have received a $566,000 grant, which recognizes Elie Dib, MD, MS, FACP, as a Clinician Scientist of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health. This recognition will support the work of Dr. Dib, a hematologist oncologist practicing at Trinity Health IHA Medical Group, Hematology Oncology – Ann Arbor Campus and Trinity Health IHA Medical Group Hematology Oncology – Chelsea Campus, who focuses much of his time on overseeing clinical cancer trials and increasing patient access to life-saving new treatments.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this recognition, but what is even more valuable are the resources that come with it, which will significantly enhance the efforts of the Trinity Health team in advancing our important work,” said Dr. Dib. “I’d like to thank the National Cancer Institute for making these important investments in support of groundbreaking cancer trials. This is a major opportunity for the communities we serve, and it will positively affect countless individuals and families across Michigan who will find hope in new, innovative treatment options.”

MCRC enrolls nearly 550 patients each year to a wide variety of clinical trials. Dr. Dib has enrolled more than 200 patients and served as investigator of 80 trials sponsored by NCI and independent research foundations since joining Trinity Health IHA and MCRC in 2016. Dr. Dib is a founding member and vice chair the national Alliance Immuno-Oncology Committee that has developed a biorepository to advance studies and monitor immune-related adverse events that occur in cancer. MCRC is a top enroller every year.

Nationally, Dr. Dib holds an elected seat on NCI’s Genitourinary Cancers Steering Committee, which addresses the design, prioritization, and evaluation of clinical trials for treatment of cancers in the urinary and reproductive systems. He is Associate Program Director of the THAA Hospital Hematology-Oncology Fellowship Training Program and serves as an Adjunct Faculty Lecturer at Johns Hopkins University where he teaches Cancer Genomics.

A panel of NCI reviewers, representing academic medical centers nationwide, gave the highest rating of “Outstanding” to Dr. Dib’s credentials, MCRC’s leadership and environment, and the potential impact of the funding. Dr. Dib is the only community-based oncologist in the nation to obtain the award, which is given to a select few clinicians each year.

“This type of grant funding is typically unattainable outside very large, university-based research programs, which makes Dr. Dib’s achievement even more impressive,” said Tareq Al Baghdadi, MD, MCRC, principal investigator and medical director of Oncology Research for Trinity Health Southeast Michigan. “NCI’s extension of this award to Dr. Dib and our team is a testament to the strength and competitiveness of Trinity Health Michigan’s Cancer Research Program. This program is a vital part of our Oncology Department and a source of pride and hope for us and our patients.”

In addition to this funding, MCRC receives nearly $3.5 million annually from NCI, which designates the research team as a National Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP). The MCRC-NCORP has multiple participating institutions across three states and is one of only 32 programs of its kind nationwide. Funding associated with the grant announced today is from the National Cancer Institute grant 1R50CA288382-01.