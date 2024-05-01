SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
hospital building with blue sky

Chelsea Hospital Receives “A” Hospital Safety Grade

by STN Staff
written by STN Staff 0 comment 8 views 2 minutes read
banner
FacebookTwitterEmail

STN Staff

Chelsea Hospital, a key member of the Trinity Health Michigan family and a joint venture with University of Michigan Health, announced it has been awarded an “A” Hospital Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group for the spring 2024 ratings. This prestigious recognition is also shared by Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Grand Rapids.

The Leapfrog Group, a national leader in the advocacy for hospital safety and quality, evaluates hospitals across the country on over 30 critical aspects of patient safety, including error prevention, accident and injury reduction, and infection control. Hospitals are graded from “A” to “F” based on their ability to prevent these issues and maintain high safety standards.

“One of our core values at Trinity Health is safety,” said Rosalie Tocco-Bradley, M.D., PhD, chief clinical officer of Trinity Health Michigan. “We embrace a culture that prevents harm and nurtures a healing, safe environment for all, so to see our hard work be recognized is very reassuring. While this recognition is rewarding, there is always more work to be done to provide the highest quality of care to every single patient. I am very thankful for our physicians, clinicians and support staff, all of whom work to make our hospital and the care we provide as safe as possible.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only rating system focused exclusively on hospital performance in preventing medical errors and injuries that can result in patient harm or death. It is peer-reviewed, transparent, and provided free to the public, with updates issued in the spring and fall each year.

“Everyone who works at Trinity Health Livingston, Trinity Health Grand Rapids and Chelsea Hospital should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, “resident and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication of at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank these hospitals, their leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for caring so deeply for their patients and their safety.”

For more details on Chelsea Hospital’s grade and to access resources on patient safety, please visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

banner
Tags: Chelsea Hospital safetyhospital safety ratingsLeapfrog
FacebookTwitterEmail

Related Posts

Rabid Bat Found in Washtenaw County

Chelsea Senior Center Offering Grant-Funded Lock Boxes to Seniors

Building a Bulldog Future Fundraiser

Chelsea Police Dept Weekly Report, 4-30-24

Lyndon Township is getting the word out on the Broadband transition

Honoring Chelsea’s Top Five Academic Scholars

Chelsea Area Garden Club distributes free seedlings to celebrate Spring

SWWC Building Trades students hard at work in Dexter

Chelsea Farmers Market Opens May 1st

“Fix the Dang Gravel Roads” Event Coming to Lyndon Twp

Border-to-Border trail improvements coming to sections in Lyndon Township

Team 1502’s Journey at the Michigan State Robotics Championship

banner

About Us

The Sun Times News black logo
Illustration of a low angle view of the sunset through reeds.

The Sun Times News connects you to the heart of Chelsea, Dexter, Saline, and Milan with in-depth local news. From community events and sports highlights to vital civic updates and local business stories, we are your trusted guide, enriching your daily life with news that truly resonates with your local experience.

Useful Links

Top Posts

Longtime Saline teacher made a...
Dexter High School ranks as...
Chelsea High School ranked in...

Newsletter

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

The Sun Times News Logo
8123 Main St Suite 200, Dexter, MI 48130
(734) 268-6269
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media

Cookie Disclaimer: “We use cookies to enhance your browsing experience, serve personalized ads or content, and analyze our traffic. By using this website, you consent to our use of cookies.” Accept

×

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.