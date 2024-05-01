Chelsea Hospital Receives “A” Hospital Safety Grade

STN Staff

Chelsea Hospital, a key member of the Trinity Health Michigan family and a joint venture with University of Michigan Health, announced it has been awarded an “A” Hospital Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group for the spring 2024 ratings. This prestigious recognition is also shared by Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Grand Rapids.

The Leapfrog Group, a national leader in the advocacy for hospital safety and quality, evaluates hospitals across the country on over 30 critical aspects of patient safety, including error prevention, accident and injury reduction, and infection control. Hospitals are graded from “A” to “F” based on their ability to prevent these issues and maintain high safety standards.

“One of our core values at Trinity Health is safety,” said Rosalie Tocco-Bradley, M.D., PhD, chief clinical officer of Trinity Health Michigan. “We embrace a culture that prevents harm and nurtures a healing, safe environment for all, so to see our hard work be recognized is very reassuring. While this recognition is rewarding, there is always more work to be done to provide the highest quality of care to every single patient. I am very thankful for our physicians, clinicians and support staff, all of whom work to make our hospital and the care we provide as safe as possible.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only rating system focused exclusively on hospital performance in preventing medical errors and injuries that can result in patient harm or death. It is peer-reviewed, transparent, and provided free to the public, with updates issued in the spring and fall each year.

“Everyone who works at Trinity Health Livingston, Trinity Health Grand Rapids and Chelsea Hospital should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, “resident and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication of at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank these hospitals, their leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for caring so deeply for their patients and their safety.”

For more details on Chelsea Hospital’s grade and to access resources on patient safety, please visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.