March 15, 2025

STN Staff

Chelsea

Chelsea Hosts Families for Friedreich’s Ataxia Foundation Fundraiser

Friedreich's Ataxia

The Families for Friedreich’s Ataxia Foundation is grateful for the incredible support from Chelsea and the surrounding communities.

On March 1st, the foundation hosted its very first fundraiser at Revel Run in Chelsea, and it was an unforgettable evening! With delicious food, great music, and heartfelt generosity, the event was a huge success and made a meaningful impact.

The founders and fundraising committee would like to thank everyone who contributed raffle and silent auction items. Along with a special shout-out to Bovine, Revel Run, and Wesley’s Catering for their amazing support and dedication to making this event so special.

Families For Friedreich’s Ataxia Foundation was founded in the spring of 2024 to support, empower, and advocate for individuals and families living with Friedreich’s Ataxia by providing financial assistance and bringing awareness to this disease that currently has no cure.

Friedreich’s Ataxia is a life-shortening, rare, genetic, neuromuscular disease that causes progressive damage to the nervous system. Other common symptoms can include serious heart conditions, fatigue, scoliosis, dysarthria (slowness and slurring of speech), hearing and vision loss, and diabetes.  

With the incredible response from the community, the foundation will be able to continue supporting families by assisting with medical equipment and bills, home renovations for disability accessibility, and providing emotional and additional financial support.

Derek Menkedick – President and one of the founders of FA speaking about the importance of supporting FA. Photo courtesy of Families for FA

To learn more about Families for Friedreich’s Ataxia or to make a donation, please check out the website at familiesforfa.com

