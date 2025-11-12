Chelsea Hosts Inaugural Robotics Qualifier

By Ben Fineman

Photo: Chelsea Glitch. Provided by Ben Fineman

The gym at Chelsea High School transformed into an arena of energy, innovation, and hometown pride on Saturday, November 1, as 35 robotics teams from across the state converged for the first-ever FIRST Tech Challenge qualifier hosted in Chelsea.

Despite the early 7:30 a.m. arrival, the excitement was palpable. Teams rolled in from as far away as Midland, bringing with them weeks of preparation for the opening of Michigan’s robotics season. The event marked a major milestone for the Chelsea Robotics program, which has grown to engage more than 150 young engineers.

Chelsea Surge. Provided by Ben Fineman.

Chelsea Schools Superintendent Mike Kapolka welcomed the crowd and gave a “huge shout out and thank you” to organizers Steve and Marka Eberle, Kirk and Anne Findlay, and Sarai Spohn, stating, “This would not be possible today without them, without their vision”. Beach Middle School Principal Adam Schilt followed, reminding competitors to “embrace the frustration—it’s part of the process—and end with flair”.

Once the opening ceremonies concluded, the matches began. The theme of this year’s challenge, “Decode,” invited students to step into the world of archaeology, “uncovering stories hidden in artifacts, tools, and discoveries”. Using robots they designed and built, teams worked to collect and score “artifacts” in a fast-paced test of precision and teamwork.

Chelsea Crash in action. Provided by Ben Fineman

Chelsea fielded four middle school teams from Beach Middle School, all showing their mettle against a tough field. Team 11617, Chelsea Glitch, earned special recognition by securing Second Place in the Innovate Award after finishing the day with a 2-3 record. The district’s all-girls team, Team 11618, Chelsea Gremlins, also posted a 2-3 record, drawing cheers from the hometown crowd. Team 11729, Chelsea Crash, one of the veteran teams, matched that 2-3 record, while Team 26293, Chelsea Surge, finished 1-4, gaining valuable experience in just its second season.

The competition was fierce, culminating in a thrilling finals series. The Winning Alliance was the number one seed, a dominant partnership of two Saline teams: Team 10644, Cybugs, and Team 26606, Hive. They faced off against the Finalist Alliance, which featured Saline’s third team, Team 10645, Hornet Hackers, and their partners from Novi, Team 21790, Cosmic Toads.

Chelsea Gremlins in action. Provided by Ben Fineman

In addition to the robot games, teams were recognized with prestigious judged awards. The event’s highest honor, the Inspire Award, was presented to Team 10309, the Jefferson Techno Huskies from Midland. Team 16714, the Dreadbolts from Dexter, won the Inspire Award Second Place.

As the final awards were announced, six teams earned advancement to the Michigan FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship Northwest in Muskegon. While Chelsea’s teams performed well and gained valuable experience, they did not secure a state championship spot at this event. The advancing teams from Saturday’s competition were the Jefferson Techno Huskies, Cybugs, Hive, Hornet Hackers, Dreadbolts, and Team Kilts from Howell.

Chelsea HS hosted teams from across Michigan for the season’s first FIRST event. Provided by Ben Fineman

While the qualifier was a major milestone, the season is far from over. The Chelsea teams will compete next at a meet—a smaller event distinct from the qualifier—in Michigan Center on November 13, followed by a home meet hosted at the Chelsea Robotics Center on November 24. Their next major opportunity to secure a spot at the state championship will be at the upcoming qualifier event on December 6 in Saline.

The Chelsea qualifier was made possible by a group of dedicated volunteers including parents, mentors, and members of Chelsea High School’s robotics team, #1502 Technical Difficulties. In total, 85 volunteers contributed more than 900 hours over Friday and Saturday to make the event a success. Planning began six weeks earlier with a core group of about ten organizers who worked closely with Chelsea High School staff and administration to prepare the fields, coordinate logistics, and ensure a smooth event. Special recognition goes to Liz VanHoek, Pauline Lesser, and Jen Morrow for their outstanding efforts and leadership.

Chelsea’s robotics program is built on the philosophy that “robots are a vehicle for students to learn important life skills.” That spirit was evident in the 155 students and more than 50 community mentors who make up the program. The event also highlighted Chelsea’s commitment to inclusion. Through Jared’s Fund, students whose families qualify for the district’s Free or Reduced Lunch Program have their registration fees waived, ensuring every child can participate.

It was a proud day for the Bulldogs, not only for the results on the scoreboard but for the spirit, creativity, and teamwork that define Chelsea Robotics. And for the first time ever, the rest of Michigan got to see that spirit play out right here at home.