Chelsea House Orchestra to Play Hometown Show November 8th

The Chelsea House Orchestra (CHO) will perform its annual Hometown Show on Saturday, November 8, at 7 p.m. in the Chelsea High School auditorium.

The ensemble, known for its “Celtic with a Kick” style, has been performing for more than two decades at festivals and events across the Midwest. Their repertoire includes traditional Scottish and Irish tunes, Celtic interpretations of American folk songs, and arrangements influenced by a range of cultures.

This year’s program will also feature several local groups. The Beach Middle School Fiddle Club, directed by Nathan Peters, will perform with support from high school cadet teachers Josh Gregory (senior), Tim Guthrie (junior), Carter Hackett (sophomore), and Willow Walther (freshman).

In addition, the show will include Jason Dennie and Wesley Fritzemeier, a bluegrass duo with more than 20 years of performance experience in the Midwest. Formerly members of the band Thunderwude, the pair will present both original works and songs collected over their careers.

The event marks CHO’s return to the local stage after a busy tour season. In June, members and alumni traveled to Portugal to perform in towns and cities across the country. This year’s schedule also included appearances at the Alma Highland Festival in Michigan, the Edinboro Highland Games and Scottish Festival in Pennsylvania, and concerts in Pinckney, Williamston, Dexter, and Chelsea’s Sounds and Sights.

Proceeds from ticket sales and donations support CHO by funding equipment, travel, and educational opportunities. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. They are available online in advance or at the door starting at 6:30 p.m. the evening of the concert.

https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/cho-7/2025-chelsea-house-orchestra-cho-hometown-show