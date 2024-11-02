Chelsea House Orchestra to Play Hometown Show November 9

Chelsea House Orchestra (CHO) will perform their energetic and popular “Celtic with a Kick” music at Chelsea High School on Saturday, November 9 at 7 p.m at this year’s annual Hometown Show. This uplifting show gives audiences in Chelsea and surrounding areas an opportunity to see and hear why this ensemble of talented high school musicians has been sought after for event and festival entertainment throughout the Midwest for more than two decades. CHO’s music features traditional Scottish and Irish tunes, and Celtic renditions of American folk songs, with some inspiration from diverse cultural influences added to the mix. Their fun and lively performance will keep you clapping and smiling all evening.

Several local acts will also be a part of the evening’s entertainment. First, Beach Middle School’s Fiddle Club, led by Nathan Peters, will share a few tunes. With assistance from high school cadet teachers Josh Gregory and Sonja Schemahorn, the Fiddle Club will be sure to delight.

CHO welcomes the Screaming Goats. The Screaming Goats band began life at Cleary’s Pub in Chelsea, Michigan at the St. Patrick’s day gathering. These four musicians grew up playing Celtic music and, through fate and circumstance, were thrust together through the need to find the joy of performance. The group is led by the formidable Wes Fritzemeier, bass guitar and vocals and occasionally mandolin and fiddle. Wes has been a full-time musician and a former tax software analyst. The front man of the group on guitar, bass and vocals is the colorful Zach Johnson. Zach is in demand in the Detroit area as one of the leading sound technicians in the state. Aidan Carry is the fiddler of the group, formerly performing with Peet and the Creel. Aidan is a full time electronic engineer for the U of Michigan. Last but certainly not least, having recently relocated from the Upper Peninsula is drummer Reed Aldrich. Reed is a full time engineer for Detroit Diesel. While these men have varied careers, their hearts have always been in performing and exploring Celtic – they need to perform to fulfill their destiny.

CHO is also thrilled to welcome The Founding to their stage this year. The Founding is a Progressive Folk band from Kalamazoo, Michigan. With their timeless, powerful approach to songwriting and unique instrumentation, they strive to balance tradition and innovation as they bring new music to life. This genre-defining band has performed at theaters and festivals throughout the United States, including appearances at the Kerrville Folk Festival, Beaver Island Music Festival, Cheboygan Opera House, and the Jackson Symphony’s Weatherwax Hall among many others. The band members have many years of experience in music education and enjoy sharing their knowledge with student groups about traditional music styles, ensemble playing, and musicianship through workshops and collaborative performances. Songs from their flagship album Form. (2017) have been featured on NPR affiliates WMUK Kalamazoo and WUTC Chattanooga, as well as Michigan Irish Music Café, Sounds Like Ireland, and The Irish and Celtic Music Podcast.

The Hometown Show signifies CHO’s return to the local stage following an extensive spring and summer 2024 tour. CHO performed in Williamston, Albion, Dexter, and Dunkirk (Indiana). CHO also performed at the Alma Highland Festival in May, the Holland Waterfront Celtic Festival in June and the Edinboro Highland Games and Scottish Festival at Pennwest Edinboro University, Pennsylvania in September.

Proceeds from Hometown Show ticket sales and donations go directly to the group for equipment costs, travel expenses, and other educational opportunities for the students. General admission tickets for the Hometown Show this year are $15 for adults, $10 for students/seniors. Tickets are available in advance online (here) and at the door beginning at 6 p.m. the night of the show.

