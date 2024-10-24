Chelsea Introduces New City Social Worker to Address Mental Health and Family Needs

Emily Fetters Takes on Two-Year Pilot Role to Support Mental Health Services Across Chelsea and School District

Photo: City of Chelsea Social Worker Emily Fetters. Photo courtesy of City of Chelsea.

At the October 21, 2024, Chelsea City Council meeting, Emily Fetters was officially introduced as the new city social worker. Chelsea Police Chief Kevin Kazyak introduced Fetters, sharing her qualifications, and expressing his excitement about her role.

“Emily earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from Manchester University in Indiana and went on to earn her master’s in social work from Ball State University,” he said. Kazyak highlighted Fetters’ experience in mental health and substance abuse therapy and praised her work ethic, recalling how she helped a client find housing during her internship. “She had helped somebody who was attempting to get housing and just felt that they had no place else to turn, and they found an advocate in Emily.”

Fetters, addressing the council, expressed her enthusiasm for the role. “I am thrilled to serve as the new community social worker for the City of Chelsea,” she said, emphasizing her connection to rural communities and her experience in mental health services. She added, “I look forward to building strong partnerships and working together to create a supportive environment for all residents.”

Chelsea City Manager Marty Colburn provided background on how the social worker position came to be, explaining that it was funded through the Washtenaw County Public Safety Millage. He detailed how multiple community stakeholders collaborated over the past few years to address the mental health needs in Chelsea, particularly the need to support children and families beyond school.

“What came out of that series of meetings… was that there was a need to help bridge or fill that gap in the evenings for families,” Colburn said. He noted that the position was not limited to the city but extended throughout the Chelsea School District, with multiple partners such as the library and the senior center providing space for community outreach.

Chelsea Mayor Jane Pacheco echoed Colburn’s sentiments, noting the scope of the role. “I’ll just add that it is a huge undertaking,” Pacheco said. “And, you know, getting us to this point is was only the beginning of the work, as Emily’s going to soon find out…She’ll be working with the county, as Marty said, Community Mental Health and also Trinity, Chelsea Hospital here. So, lots of resources at her disposal. We’re excited to have you.”

The social worker position will operate as part of a two-year pilot project, and city officials are optimistic about the impact Fetters will have on the community, particularly its youth.