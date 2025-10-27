October 27, 2025
Chelsea Invited to Honor Veterans at Community Tribute

STN Staff

The Chelsea Senior Center, Chelsea School District, and the City of Chelsea invite the community to come together on Tuesday, November 11 to celebrate and honor those who served our country in the U.S. Armed Forces. These men and women served with honor to support and defend the Constitution and the freedoms we cherish. 

The day begins at 8:00 a.m. with a reveille presented by American Legion Post 31 at Veterans Park, located on the north side of Chelsea at 5825 Sibley Road. 

Then join in for a Veterans Day Community Tribute from 10:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Chelsea Senior Center located in the Washington Street Education Center, 512 Washington Street. This year’s tribute will include musical performances by Chelsea High School Chamber and Concert Choirs and Chelsea High School Wind Symphony. Several Beach Middle School writers will share Letters to a Veteran, and the program will feature keynote speaker Lawrence Miller of Trek for Vets (https://www.trekforvets.com/). 

Lunch will be served following the program and is free for veterans, their families, and the community courtesy of the City of Chelsea. Dessert will be provided by Silver Maples of Chelsea. 

The Chelsea Senior Center also extends its gratitude to Presenting Sponsor Sue Jacobs, CPA, for helping make this meaningful community tribute possible.

RSVP for lunch by November 5 by calling the Chelsea Senior Center at 734-475-9242.

The events are free and open to the community. For questions, please contact Clerk Lyn Sebestyen at 734-475-1771 or email [email protected]

Join in as we honor those who have served and continue to serve.

Event Details: 📅Tuesday, November 11
                         🕐 10:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
                         📍 Chelsea Senior Center, 512 Washington St., Chelsea, MI

