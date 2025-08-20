Chelsea is Well Represented at West Point and the Air Force Academy

This fall Chelsea High School graduates Grace Ratliff and Nathan Krzysik are heading down two very unique pathways for college. These paths have them aiming high and thinking about duty, honor and country. Both received appointments to military academies, one at the U.S Military Academy at West Point and the other at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.

These academies have an arduous application process requiring specific qualifications in academics, leadership and physical thresholds, in addition to requiring congressional/senatorial nominations. With both now at their respective academies, the Sun Times News (STN) reached out to them to learn more about their journeys.

Both were motivated by similar sentiments.

“I was motivated to attend a military academy for many reasons,” Ratliff said about her journey to the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA).

“The main reason is I desire to serve my country,” Ratliff said. “Another reason concerns my future. I will earn a degree from a top-ranked university and be commissioned to a high quality job. Also, I have the opportunity to learn how to be a leader, work hard, fail-grow from it, and be the best version of myself, all while surrounded by people who want me to succeed.”

Krzysik said he was, “motivated to attend West Point because I want to serve my country like my family members did. I also wanted to attend a prestigious school and receive a good education.”

STN caught up with him after he completed six weeks of cadet basic training, which culminated in a 12 mile “March Back” from Lake Frederick to West Point, carrying a 40 pound rucksack. He and around 1,200 new cadets in the Class of 2029 were officially accepted into the Corps of Cadets on Acceptance Day.

“I’ve wanted to attend West Point since I’ve been in high school, the reputation of the academy is something I’ve wanted to be a part of, and it provides the best way to serve the country I love,” Krzysik said.

Ratliff said her brother and faith had an influence on her.

“My older brother currently attends the United States Air Force Academy, and I watched his journey,” she said. “Then I decided to take my own route, with his advice. I attended the Naval Academy Summer Seminar and knew that a service academy environment was where I belonged. I took my own path at a prep school and found that this was the path the Lord had for me.”

The Process

It’s well known that military academy applicants must be academically, physically, and medically qualified. This was true for both of these CHS grads. Ratliff said the application process was intense.

“It starts in your junior year of high school,” she said. “You start by completing a pre-candidate application. If accepted, then you complete the candidate application, which includes several letters of recommendation. You must also take and pass the Cadet Fitness Assessment. There is also an interview with your Admissions Liaison officer. Then, you must secure a Congressional nomination, which involves interviewing with several Congressional panels.”

Krzysik agreed and said it was a lengthy process that included a fitness test and nominations from senators and congressman.

“I met and interviewed with teams from Senator Debbie Stabenow, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, and Senator Gary Peters and received a nomination from each of them,” he said. “High academics and a lot of leadership and athletic involvement is required to get nominated and to get an appointment to the academies.”

He said joining clubs and activities and pursuing leadership positions in those groups are great ways to look good on applications. Also, having a strong reason to join the military as an officer and having good definitions of what a good leader is helps when being interviewed for nominations, he said.

The various things Krzysik did in high school to help him included becoming an Eagle Scout in 2024, being a talented snare drum player in the band, running cross country and track in high school, and also being active in his church youth group.

At CHS, Ratliff played basketball and soccer, was part of Student Council, a member of SRSLY, and also volunteered with the children’s ministry at her church.

Getting In

STN asked how it felt to be accepted.

“I was very excited, honored, and proud to be accepted,” Krzysik said.

Ratliff said, “When I got accepted I was given a Falcon Foundation Scholarship to go to a military preparatory school. At first I was disappointed I didn’t get a direct appointment, but after talking to people who had the scholarship previously, I accepted it with great anticipation!”

She said she was excited to learn and grow for a year before heading to the Air Force Academy.

“I chose to attend Northwestern Preparatory School in California. My time at Northwestern Prep was wonderful,” Ratliff said. “I met some of the best friends of my life and learned more about how I operate. My prep school experience made me much more confident as I entered USAFA. Many people here say ‘the people make the place’ and that is so true. I have had ups and downs on this journey, but one thing I can always rely on are the people to my left and right.”

Photo 1: Grace Ratliff during training. Photo courtesy of Betsy Ratliff

Photo 2: Nathan Krzysik is ready for West Point. Photo courtesy of Melissa Krzysik

Photo 3: Grace and her brother, Elijah, who is also a CHS grad and in his third year at the academy. Photo courtesy of Betsy Ratliff

Photo 4: Acceptance Day at West Point. Photo courtesy of Melissa Krzysik