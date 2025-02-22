Chelsea Kennel Zoning Ordinance Amendment Passes First Reading

Chelsea City Council held its first reading of the adjusted ordinance regarding kennels and boarding facilities for animals at its February 18 meeting.

After a presentation given by Chelsea Animal Recreation Center, which outlined issues found in the existing phrasing of the ordinance, the Council held multiple work sessions to adjust the language. Council wished to do so “while considering the Chelsea context” and ensuring the new ordinance would be effective for the city while also using “best practices for kennel regulations,” according to the meeting agenda.

“We recognize that the language that had been in place in the zoning ordinance was really more akin to a rural type atmosphere and didn’t really fit the urban environment in which we’re in,” said Community Development Director Paul Montagno.

The updated language accounted for noise reduction, including setting limitations on when animals may be allowed in an outdoor exercise area. With the exception of pets needing to be relieved, hours of operation for outdoor play must be kept within 7am-8pm. It also sets new standards on the required amount of space per animal.

The first reading passed unanimously.