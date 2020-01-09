Advertisement





by Sean Dalton, sdalton@thesuntimesnews.com

Two parcels of land currently owned by Silver Maples of Chelsea on Old US 12 across from Pierce Lake will be rezoned from residential to office space designation by month’s end after the Chelsea City Council formally ratified a rezoning request filed by St. Joseph Mercy Hospital of Chelsea.

The two parcels of property totaling 3.32 acres will be used by the hospital for an unspecified future medical office development, contingent upon a transfer of ownership of the property from Silver maples to St. Joseph Mercy.

The two neighboring entities have been exchanging land with each other in ongoing cooperation for several years now, according to city officials.

The request originated from the hospital to the city’s planning commission this past October. That request was approved and sent by the commission to the city council, which held a first reading of the rezoning ordinance last month before the second reading approval this past Monday.

While these actions are fairly recent, the land in question is called out as 0-1 in the future land use portion of Chelsea’s Master Plan, which was updated earlier this year with Carlisle Wortman Associates having drafted the document on March 20, 2019.

While the documentation provided to the city by the hospital goes into no more detail than is summarized in this report, the city’s description of O-1 or office district zoning gives some details on what the hospital might eventually build on the land that sits in front of Silver Maples and is flanked by St. Paul United Church of Christ and St. Mary of Chelsea Catholic Church on either side.

The zoning allows for “Medical and dental offices or clinics” or ” Medical and dental laboratories.”

The lot minimum area per structure is 10,000 square feet with an 80-foot width.

The building must be no larger than 20 percent of the lot area and no more than 55 percent of the land can be covered in concrete and thus impervious to storm-water.