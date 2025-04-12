Chelsea Light & Power Adds 0.7 MW to Renewable Energy Portfolio

Through a partnership with Michigan Public Power Agency, Chelsea Light & Power receives enough energy from Brandt Woods Solar to power 168 homes in a year.

Chelsea Light & Power has added 0.7 MW to its sustainable energy portfolio today as Brandt Woods Solar, a solar array in Calhoun County, entered into commercial operation. In partnership with the Michigan Public Power Agency (MPPA), Chelsea L&P contracted enough energy to power about 168 homes per year in the community. AES, a leading renewable energy developer and global energy company, developed the project.

The City of Chelsea City Council has established “Green” goals. The intent is to reduce the carbon footprint of the city by investing in renewable energy versus carbon-based energy. The Brandt Woods solar facility works towards those goals, providing a reliable and diversified project.

Chelsea Light & Power joined with 12 other public power utility providers across the state on a combined 25 MW power purchase agreement through MPPA. Solar development can often take several years for contracting, land acquisition, regulatory approvals, and site development. Chelsea L&P first signed on for the project in 2021, and the project reached commercial operation on March 19, 2025.

“Brandt Woods solar is another example of MPPA members making long-term commitments to get new renewable resources built in Michigan,” said Patrick Bowland, CEO & general manager of MPPA. “We appreciate the efforts of AES in bringing this impressive project to commercial operation.”

The announcement comes as utilities across the state strive to meet or exceed Michigan’s aggressive renewable energy standards established under recently passed clean energy legislation. Through layering multiple, shared investments such as Brandt Woods Solar, MPPA works with utility providers like Chelsea Light & Power to build resources to meet those goals.