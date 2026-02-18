Chelsea Little League Swings Into 2026 with Field Upgrades, Call for Volunteers

Seeing the need for program improvements both on and off the field last year, a group of parents has volunteered to partner with Chelsea Community Education to be part of the solution. Coming off a season of success on the diamonds in 2025, the newly formed Chelsea Little League Board is swinging for the fences in 2026. With major infrastructure projects already in motion, the league is looking to build on last year’s momentum, but they need the community’s help to bring it home.

“We’re incredibly excited to build a program that elevates our Little League Baseball and Softball to new heights. More importantly, we’re laying the foundation of a sustainable, long-term system that gives every young athlete, regardless of experience, an opportunity to grow, compete and thrive,” says Tim Bragg, Chelsea Little League President

Major Field Renovations Underway

The biggest news for players and parents this year is a significant overhaul of local playing surfaces. Through a strategic partnership with the City of Chelsea, improvements at Dana Fields are officially approved and scheduled for completion this year.

The project aims to modernize the facilities by:

Removing outdated slag and replacing it with high-quality Durafield .

and replacing it with high-quality . Regrading and expanding field dimensions to better accommodate the Junior league divisions.

In addition to the city partnership, the board has worked closely with Chelsea School District (CSD) to secure temporary fencing for the fields at Chelsea High School, ensuring a safer and more professional environment for the athletes.

A Tradition of Excellence

The push for better facilities follows a banner year for Chelsea Little League. Last year, the league saw unprecedented success across multiple age groups:

State Contenders: Two teams advanced to the State Tournament. The 9-10-11 team secured a 5th-place finish in Grosse Pointe, while the 50/70 team represented Chelsea with pride in Richmond.

Two teams advanced to the State Tournament. The secured a 5th-place finish in Grosse Pointe, while the represented Chelsea with pride in Richmond. District Dominance: The Rookies (7-8) celebrated back-to-back District 3 Championships, and the 10-11-12 team finished as the 2025 District 3 Runners-Up.

Priorities for 2026

While the talent on the field is undeniable, the league is fueled by volunteers behind the scenes. The board is currently seeking additional members and local sponsors to help sustain this growth. For the upcoming season, the CLL Board has identified three “must-win” priorities:

Starting the Season On-Time: Registration is already live (hitting the first milestone!). Uniform Logistics: Ensuring every player is suited up before their first game. Better Communication: Providing clear, consistent updates to all league families.

How to Get Involved

First and foremost, the League needs volunteer Head Coaches, Assistant Coaches, and Team Managers to help ensure every registered player is able to be placed on a team. Especially at the younger levels, coaches are not expected to have prior experience. Any parent who is passionate about kids enjoying their time on the diamond is encouraged to volunteer for a team volunteer position. Sign up can be completed on the CLL website https://leagues.bluesombrero.com/chelsealittleleague

Parents interested in joining the Chelsea Little League Board, and community businesses interested in sponsoring the program, are encouraged to reach out via email at [email protected].

Registration Note: Early Bird registration is currently open through the end of February. Families are encouraged to sign up early to take advantage of discounted rates and help the league finalize team counts.