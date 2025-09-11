Chelsea Mayoral Candidates Outline Visions Ahead of Nov. 4 Election

Photo: Chelsea mayoral candidates Julianne Chard (L) and Kate Henson await a question from moderator Paul Schissler (R). Image: city video screenshot.

“These are not jobs for the faint of heart or the casual volunteer,” moderator Paul Schissler said at the opening of the Chelsea mayoral forum. “They are rather jobs for skilled, thoughtful people who care about this city.”

The forum, held Sept. 8, 2025, in Chelsea City Council chambers, was hosted by the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce and live-streamed for the public. A link to the whole forum is available on the Chamber’s website. Questions were submitted ahead of time by residents.

Two candidates are vying for mayor: Julianne Chard and Kate Henson. Each introduced themselves and fielded questions on priorities, leadership style, and the city’s future. The election will take place Nov. 4, 2025.

Julianne Chard: Stability, Transparency, and Fiscal Prudence

Chard, a former planning commissioner, said her candidacy stems from concern over city management turnover and escalating costs.

“I’m running for mayor because we need a stable government. We need to keep our taxes down. We need a return to civility and government transparency.”

She cited the city’s frequent changes in leadership roles, including city managers, finance directors, and police chiefs, as evidence of instability. “Since 2022, we’ve been without any city manager more than 30% of the time, which equates to more than a year in total.”

Chard emphasized fiscal responsibility, noting consultant and legal fees she believes diverted tax dollars from essential services. She said her priority is ensuring residents, especially seniors and those on fixed incomes, can afford to remain in Chelsea. “The most pressing need for the city of Chelsea is to keep our taxes down.”

She also stressed adherence to the city charter. “City council is not supposed to direct anybody except the city manager…that’s the protocol that always has to be followed.”

Kate Henson: Collaboration, Housing, and Community Strength

Henson, who currently serves on City Council, pointed to her experience in civic leadership, including as president of the Chelsea School Board and co-chair of the city’s strategic planning group.

“Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of working with our key stakeholders in meaningful ways…to ensure Chelsea continues to be the place we’re proud to call home.”

She said her campaign centers on collaboration and building on Chelsea’s strengths. “I am running for mayor to be a champion for the incredible work that’s already happening here, and to help guide Chelsea toward the future with steady leadership, open ears and a collaborative heart.”

Henson named attainable housing as a top priority. “Attainable housing, I think, is at the top of the list for me…people who work at the school who want to live in this district…can’t afford it.” She also tied the issue to the long-term vitality of the schools and local businesses.

Henson said her focus is on listening and engaging with stakeholders: “We need to be brave, we need to engage and we need to provide solutions so that we can bring these things online.”

Key Differences

Taxes vs. Housing: Chard framed keeping taxes down and stabilizing city operations as the city’s most urgent challenge. Henson emphasized housing affordability and infrastructure as central to Chelsea’s future.

Election Day

Chelsea voters will decide between Chard and Henson in the general election on Nov. 4, 2025.

The Chamber of Commerce forum recording is available on its website for residents who want to hear the candidates’ full remarks.