Chelsea MSPA Call for Artists – Main Street Park Mural

Image: Overview of Main Street Park in Chelsea. Courtesy of MSPA

The Main Street Park Alliance (MSPA) invites artists to create a mural that embodies the values at the heart of the Main Street Park project: community, growth, hope, wellness, and connection. Located at 500 S. Main Street, a site once defined by abandonment and contamination, is now reimagined as a vibrant public space. The mural will serve as a symbol of renewal and possibility, capturing the spirit of a place transformed for the common good.

Conceptual rendering of mural art in the park. Courtesy of MSPA

MSPA is seeking a design that is abstract, inspiring, and contemporary, a work that moves beyond literal depictions to evoke the deeper energy of the project. The mural should suggest the interconnectedness of people and nature, the rhythm of renewal, and the uplifting spirit that comes from reclaiming space for wellness, play, and belonging.

Artist Budget Range $1,200-2,500 (Includes artist fee, design, materials, delivery, and contingency costs.)

Eligibility – The call is open to professional artists or artist teams, artists from Chelsea and the surrounding region, and artists with mural or large-scale outdoor art experience preferred.

Submission Deadline – November 30, 2025

Proposal Requirements, Selection Criteria, How to Submit, and Timeline details can be found on Main Street Park’s website: www.mainstreetpark.org.