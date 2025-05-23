May 23, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

STN Staff

ChelseaCommunity

Discover Chelsea’s Past: Museum Open House During Sounds & Sights June 19

Chelsea Area Historical Society, Chelsea events, Chelsea History, historical museums Michigan, Museum Open House, Sounds & Sights Chelsea

The Chelsea Area Historical Society & Museum (CAHS) is hosting a special Museum Open House on Thursday, June 19, in conjunction with Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights—one of the city’s most vibrant weekly summer events.

From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., visitors are invited to stop by the museum at 128 Jackson Street, across from the Depot, to enjoy an evening steeped in local heritage, music, and community spirit.

Highlights of the evening include:

  • Live dulcimer music by Sharon Broyles, a beloved artist and teacher whose vintage musical offerings set a nostalgic tone.
  • Story sharing with historical society members, who will be on hand to recount tales and answer questions about Chelsea’s past.
  • Homemade cookies, offering the delicious taste of old-time goodness.
  • Volunteer information, for those interested in becoming part of preserving Chelsea’s rich history.

Whether you’re a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, this is the perfect opportunity to explore Chelsea’s historical treasures and meet the people dedicated to keeping its stories alive.

For more information, visit www.chelseahistory.org or call 734.800.1850. The museum is also open Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. and Thursday nights during Sounds & Sights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Gather. Preserve. Educate. Come celebrate Chelsea’s past and connect with your community.

Latest articles

Saline City Council Interviews Four Finalists for City Manager Role

Doug Marrin

Is Fletcher Road still part of the Lima Township Hall plan?

Lonnie Huhman

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News