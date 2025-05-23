Discover Chelsea’s Past: Museum Open House During Sounds & Sights June 19

The Chelsea Area Historical Society & Museum (CAHS) is hosting a special Museum Open House on Thursday, June 19, in conjunction with Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights—one of the city’s most vibrant weekly summer events.

From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., visitors are invited to stop by the museum at 128 Jackson Street, across from the Depot, to enjoy an evening steeped in local heritage, music, and community spirit.

Highlights of the evening include:

Live dulcimer music by Sharon Broyles , a beloved artist and teacher whose vintage musical offerings set a nostalgic tone.

, a beloved artist and teacher whose vintage musical offerings set a nostalgic tone. Story sharing with historical society members , who will be on hand to recount tales and answer questions about Chelsea’s past.

, who will be on hand to recount tales and answer questions about Chelsea’s past. Homemade cookies , offering the delicious taste of old-time goodness.

, offering the delicious taste of old-time goodness. Volunteer information, for those interested in becoming part of preserving Chelsea’s rich history.

Whether you’re a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, this is the perfect opportunity to explore Chelsea’s historical treasures and meet the people dedicated to keeping its stories alive.

For more information, visit www.chelseahistory.org or call 734.800.1850. The museum is also open Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. and Thursday nights during Sounds & Sights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Gather. Preserve. Educate. Come celebrate Chelsea’s past and connect with your community.