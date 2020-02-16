Advertisement





NOTICE OF ACCURACY TEST

CITY OF CHELSEA

Presidential Primary Election

In accordance with Michigan Election Law, Section 168.798, the City of Chelsea hereby advises that a test will be conducted on the automatic scanning equipment that will be used for the Presidential Primary Election to be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the program and tabulators that will be used to tabulate the ballots of the election have been prepared in accordance with law. This test will be conducted in the Chelsea City Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 311 S. Main St., Chelsea, Michigan on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 am.

Laura Kaiser, Clerk

CITY OF CHELSEA