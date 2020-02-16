Advertisement





TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF THE CITY OF CHELSEA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION WILL BE

HELD ON TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

FROM 7:00 AM TO 8:00 PM

WASHINGTON STREET EDUCATION CENTER

500 WASHINGTON STREET, CHELSEA MI

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary Election will be held for the purpose of electing nominees for the Democratic and Republican Parties for the Office of the President of the United States and to vote for the Washtenaw Community College Millage Renewal and Restoration Proposal.

PARTISAN SECTION

President of the United States

Republican Candidates

Democratic Candidates

PROPOSAL SECTION

Washtenaw Community College Millage Renewal and Restoration

This proposal authorizes Washtenaw Community College to levy 1.00 mill for operating purposes for 10 years. Of the 1.00 mill, 0.9718 represents a renewal of the 1.00 mill authorization approved by the electors in 2008, which will expire with the 2020 tax levy and the 0.0282 mill represents a restoration of the portion of the same authority which was reduced by application of the Headlee Amendment.

Shall the limitation on the total amount of taxes which may be imposed on taxable property within the Washtenaw Community College district, State of Michigan, be increased by 1.00 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of Taxable Valuation) for a period of 10 years, the years 2021 through 2030 inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes? Of the 1.00 mill, 0.9718 represents a renewal of that portion of the 1.00 mill authorization previously approved by the electors as reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment, and 0.0282 represents new additional millage in the amount equal to the amount reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment. It is estimated that the 1.00 mill would raise $17,500,000 for the College when first levied in 2021.

YES

NO

The polling location is accessible to voters with disabilities. A Voter Assist Terminal is also available at the polling location. Absentee Ballot Applications are available at the Chelsea City Office located at 305 S. Main St, online at www.mi.gov/vote and online at www.city-chelsea.org/clerk. Please do not postpone, apply early. If you have any questions regarding the upcoming election, please visit www.mi.gov/vote or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 734-475-1771.

Regular business hours: Monday 8:00am to 6:00pm, Tuesday – Friday 8:00am to 4:00pm. Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

Laura Kaiser, Chelsea City Clerk