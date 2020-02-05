Advertisement





CITY OF CHELSEA

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE ELECTION TO BE HELD ON

TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

TO QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF CITY OF CHELSEA:

Advertisement

Please take notice that any qualified elector of the City of Chelsea who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the City Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at the City Offices or at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the City Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk is Monday, February 24, 2020. After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector of the City of Chelsea may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at:

Chelsea City Clerk’s Office

305 S. Main St., Suite 100

Chelsea, MI 48118

734-475-1771

Regular business hours: Monday 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, Tuesday – Friday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Election Day, Tuesday March 10, 2020 from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary Election will be to vote for candidates seeking nomination to the Office of President of the United States and Washtenaw Community College Millage Renewal and Restoration.

PARTISAN SECTION

President of the United States

Republican Candidates

Democratic Candidates

ALSO, to vote on the following Proposal

Washtenaw Community College Millage Renewal and Restoration

This proposal authorizes Washtenaw Community College to levy 1.00 mill for operating purposes for 10 years. Of the 1.00 mill, 0.9718 represents a renewal of the 1.00 mill authorization approved by the electors in 2008, which will expire with the 2020 tax levy and the 0.0282 mill represents a restoration of the portion of the same authority which was reduced by application of the Headlee Amendment.

Shall the limitation on the total amount of taxes which may be imposed on taxable property within the Washtenaw Community College district, State of Michigan, be increased by 1.00 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of Taxable Valuation) for a period of 10 years, the years 2021 through 2030 inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes? Of the 1.00 mill, 0.9718 represents a renewal of that portion of the 1.00 mill authorization previously approved by the electors as reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment, and 0.0282 represents new additional millage in the amount equal to the amount reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment. It is estimated that the 1.00 mill would raise $17,500,000 for the College when first levied in 2021.

YES

NO

Persons with special needs as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the clerk’s office.

If you have any questions regarding your voter registration or the upcoming election, please visit www.mi.gov/vote or contact the Chelsea Clerk’s Office at 734-475-1771.

Laura Kaiser, Clerk

City of Chelsea