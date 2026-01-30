January 30, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Chelsea Officer Promoted to Sergeant

STN Staff

Chelsea

Chelsea Officer Promoted to Sergeant

Photo: Sergeant Cassar’s badge is pinned to his uniform. Credit: Chelsea Michigan Police Facebook

Sergeant Connor Cassar’s promotion was celebrated with a ceremonial badge pinning at Chelsea City Council’s Jan. 26 meeting. 

Cassar grew up in Canton, MI and graduated from the Washtenaw Community College Police Academy in 2020. According to Chelsea Police Chief Kazyak, Cassar joined the CPD in January of 2020.

“Sergeant Cassar has been assigned to the road patrol, where he is a field training officer, firearms and TASER instructor, as well as a member of our recruiting team,” Kazyak said at the meeting. “In November, Officer Cassar, along with other members of Chelsea Police Department, participated in a written examination testing their knowledge on case law, management and supervision, criminal investigation, community policing and department policies.”

After the exams, Kazyak said Cassar was “the lead candidate” of the group, and Cassar was promoted to Sergeant on Jan. 19. Cassar’s parents and siblings attended the badge pinning, which was done by Cassar’s girlfriend.

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - St Andrews Catholic School Open House

Chelsea City Council, CPD

Latest articles

Chelsea Officer Promoted to Sergeant

STN Staff

Scio Township Adopts a Code that Aims to Ensure Public Servants Treat Public Office as a Public Trust

Lonnie Huhman

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com