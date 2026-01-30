Chelsea Officer Promoted to Sergeant

Photo: Sergeant Cassar’s badge is pinned to his uniform. Credit: Chelsea Michigan Police Facebook

Sergeant Connor Cassar’s promotion was celebrated with a ceremonial badge pinning at Chelsea City Council’s Jan. 26 meeting.

Cassar grew up in Canton, MI and graduated from the Washtenaw Community College Police Academy in 2020. According to Chelsea Police Chief Kazyak, Cassar joined the CPD in January of 2020.

“Sergeant Cassar has been assigned to the road patrol, where he is a field training officer, firearms and TASER instructor, as well as a member of our recruiting team,” Kazyak said at the meeting. “In November, Officer Cassar, along with other members of Chelsea Police Department, participated in a written examination testing their knowledge on case law, management and supervision, criminal investigation, community policing and department policies.”

After the exams, Kazyak said Cassar was “the lead candidate” of the group, and Cassar was promoted to Sergeant on Jan. 19. Cassar’s parents and siblings attended the badge pinning, which was done by Cassar’s girlfriend.