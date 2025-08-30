Chelsea Opens Season with Win Over Denby

For the first time in four years, the Chelsea football team opened its season with a victory after a 41-26 win over Detroit Denby Thursday night.

The Bulldogs snapped a three-game season opening skid with a strong offensive showing as they head into SEC White play next week.

Denby tried an onside kick on the opening kickoff that was recovered by the Bulldogs, but the teams traded turnovers to give Chelsea the ball back in Denby territory.

Chelsea capitalized and got on the board first with a 10-yard TD pass from Jax Ichesco to Luke Cavanaugh for a 7-0 lead.

The Bulldogs defense stuffed Denby on fourth down and a shot time later Jax Ichesco ran it in for a 13-0 lead after one quarter.

Denby got on the board in the second, but Chelsea answered with a TD pass from Jax Ichesco to Gibby Ichesco for a 20-6 lead.

Chelsea found the endzone again before Denby scored with 20 seconds left in the half to make it 20-14.

The Bulldogs looked to run out the clock with a handoff, but Gibby Ichesco had other plans and broke free for a long touchdown run with four seconds left in the half to make it 34-14.

Denby scored late in the third, but Gibby Ichesco found the endzone once again with another TD run for a 41-20 lead.

A late touchdown by Denby made it 41-26, but that would be the final.

The Bulldogs will take to the road once again when they travel to Jackson to take on the Vikings in the SEC White opener Friday night.