Advertisement





City of Chelsea

Notice of Ordinance Adoption

Ordinance No. 166-2019-22

An Ordinance to Amend the Chelsea City Zoning Ordinance

Advertisement

The City of Chelsea ordains that the Chelsea City Zoning Ordinance, Ordinance No. 166, enacted pursuant to Public Act 110 of 2006 as amended, for the City of Chelsea is amended as follows:

Section 1. That the official Zoning Map attached thereto and adopted together with Ordinance No. 166, specifically map number 15 and be the same is hereby amended as follows:

The following described premise, be and the same, is hereby rezoned from Single Family Residential District Moderate Density (RS-2) to Office District (O-1).

Description: Parcel ID # 06-07-18-200-006

*OLD SID – G 07-018-020-00 LI 18-7C COM AT NE COR OF SEC 13, T2SR3E, TH S 0 DEG 57′ 30″ E 1440.58 FT IN E LINE OF SAIDSEC 13, TH S 69 DEG 51′ 30″ E 191.75 FT IN CENT OF HWY FOR A PL OF BEG, TH N 20 DEG08′ 30″ E 333 FT, TH S 69 DEG 51′ 30″ E 145 FT, TH S 20 DEG 08′ 30″ W 333 FT, TH N 69 DEG 51′ 30″ W 145 FT INCENT OF HWY TO PL OF BEG, BEING A PART OF NW FRL 1/4 SEC. 18 T2S R4E 1.10 AC.

Description: Parcel ID # 06-07-18-200-007

*OLD SID – G 07-018-016-15 LI 18-7A-1C COM AT NW COR OF SEC, TH S 2DEG 48′ E 1442.11 FT ON W LN OF SEC TH S 71 DEG 46′ 30″ E 336.75 FT ON C/L OLD US-12 TO POB, TH S 71 DEG 46′ 30″ E 290 FT, TH N 18 DEG 13′ 30″ E 333 FT, TH N 71 DEG 46′ 30″ W 290 FT, TH S 18 DEG 13′ 30″ W 333 FT TOPOB PART NW 1/4 SEC 18 T2S R4E. 2.22 AC.

Section 2. All remaining provisions and any amendments thereto of Ordinance No. 166 be and the same are hereby reaffirmed and ratified

Section 3. The within amendment shall be effective twenty[20] days after adoption and publication as provided by law

FIRST READING: 12/16/2019

SECOND READING AND ADOPTION: 1/6/2020

PUBLISHED: 1/15/2020

EFFECTIVE: 2/4/2020